Buhari :  President says Dogara has reinforced confidence in youthful politicians

President Buhari noted that he was impressed with Dogara’s rising political career and leadership style at his relatively young age.
The President said this on Sunday in Abuja in a statement to mark the Speaker’s 50th birthday anniversary.
The statement was signed by the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu.
President Buhari noted that he was impressed with Dogara’s rising political career and leadership style at his relatively young age.
He said the Speaker’s performance had reinforced his confidence in the country’s youth.
“With Dogara’s performance as Speaker, fears that the country’s younger politicians have been pushed into background are unfounded,’’ he added.
He added that his administration would always encourage the younger generation.
The President said he was optimistic of closer working relationship with the legislature to fast track the implementation of critically important national policies and programmes.
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.