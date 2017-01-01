Buhari :  President must change his economic policy now – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Buhari to change his economic policy immediately.

According to Punch, the party said it is the only way to bring Nigeria out of the current economic recession.

The PDP also advised Buhari to employ the services of top notch economic experts who will help him save the economy.

According to the spokesman of the Ahmed Makarfi led caretaker committee, Dayo Adeyeye, “We advise the APC-led administration in this year (2017) to urgently employ the services of economic experts to put in place viable policies that will revamp our ailing economy.

“We are presently in recession because of significant decline in government business in both internal and external spheres.

“The Federal Government should increase money supply, cause rise in disposable income (spending) and decrease mindless taxation which have led to high inflation and multiple prices in money market.”