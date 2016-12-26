Buhari :  ‘President is a great beneficiary of PDP,’ Lamido says

Former Jigawa State Governor, Dr. Sule Lamido , has said that President Muhammadu Buhari benefitted greatly from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Lamido also criticized Buhari for saying that the PDP administration did not leave any savings in the national purse for him to utilize.

“If there is any great beneficiary of the PDP in Nigeria, the person is Buhari. From 1998 to 1999, there is no way he can get into any contest in Nigeria,” Lamido said during an interview with Daily Trust.

“He can't contest, I don't mean to insult him. But it is simply a historical empirical fact. With all those who are now calling the shots, all thanks to the PDP because the country has been stabilized and reconciled.

“One thing I find very funny is the claim that PDP left nothing in the kitty. To me, I find this very laughable because nowhere in the Nigerian constitution is it mandated that you must save for the incoming government.

“They said we have taken all the money and left nothing. And for 16 years, we have done nothing in Nigeria. We couldn't have been so totally dormant for 16 years. Having done nothing as they claimed and then there is no money, the two don't add up. We left nothing. Therefore, they can't work,” he added.

Lamido also said that Buhari’s anti-corruption war has made the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) a sanctuary for thieves.