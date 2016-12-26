Buhari :  President celebrates Dogara on his 49th birthday

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Yakubu Dogara, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, on the latter's 49th birthday.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, President Buhari commended Dogara for putting the interest of Nigeria over and above all other things.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari said he was impressed with Dogara's leadership style and performance at his relatively young age. Buhari added that the Speaker has reinforced his confidence in Nigerian youth.

“With Dogara’s performance as Speaker, fears that the country’s younger politicians have been pushed into background are unfounded.”

Buhari also claimed that he will continue to foster close working relationship with the legislature for speedy formulation and implementation of national policies.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara was born on the 26 of December, 1967 in Bauchi, Northern Nigeria.

Written by Victor Agboga