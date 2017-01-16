Buhari PDP lawmakers tell President to reshuffle cabinet

Two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers have urged President Muhammadu Buhari to reshuffle his cabinet to solve the current economic crisis.

The lawmakers are Tony Nwulu and Uzoma Nkem-Abonta, both members of the House of Representatives.

They made the comments while appearing on a live television programme in Abuja, according to Vanguard.

Nkem-Abonta said that the lack of experience of most of President Buhari’s appointees has not in any way helped the economy grow the way it should grow.

“Take for example, the Minister of Power heading three engineering based ministries, Housing, Power and Works, what results do we expect from him?” he asked.

Nwulu, on his part, said: “My colleague is just patronizing this government because depression has started even in my state. There are no two ways about it, you can’t bring a carpenter to do the job of an engineer because the end result will be total failure.”

Earlier reports had it that President Buhari would soon sack 10 of his ministers and move others to different ministries.