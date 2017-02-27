Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on political matters has discredited the accolades showered on Acting President Yemi Osinbajo for his performance.

Nigerians have continued to commend Osinbajo's works since Buhari traveled to London on medical vacation, with some of the opinion that he is performing better than the President himself.

But Ojudu said Osinbajo is only carrying out Buhari's laid down plans.

Speaking to newsmen on Monday, February 27, he explained that everything Osinbajo is doing was started by Buhari, accusing the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of plotting to create division through giving the impression that "one person is better than the other."

He said: "There is nothing that has been done since the vice-president started acting that did not start under the president.

"I think it is thoughtless. I also see it as a ploy by the opposition to cause an unnecessary division.

"It is a joint ticket, the President and the Vice President were elected based on the manifesto of the party and since they were sworn in, they have been committed to implementing that manifesto.

"The same people who said we never had economic team, no policy, nothing are the ones saying this. It is now that the policies we are implementing are maturing and they are seeing the result… It’s not a question of one person being better than the other person.

"I will give you an example, there is nothing that has been done since the vice-president started acting that is not something that started far back in the past. A good example is the Niger Delta initiative. The president called the vice-president and said I am giving you the mandate, go into the Niger Delta meet with everyone who is a stakeholder, all the communities, talk to the militants and make sure you solve this problem for the benefits of Nigerians. The VP took up the mandate and went to the Niger Delta, it is the initiative of Mr. President not that of vice-president.

"I’m telling you that I have seen some things sent out intentionally to cause some kind of division within the presidency.

"Some people who have been condemning everybody in the past, I see them on Twitter and on Facebook and generally on social media. Some people are trying to promote division and we are not going to allow that. This president and vice-president worked together in tandem and I know they both have confidence in this nation."

ALSO READ: 'Those wishing for President’s death are thieves,' Babachir Lawal says

When asked if Osinbajo had been consulting Buhari, Ojudu said: "Almost on a daily basis…‎ Well, there are areas he still needs to consult the president, I mean is not a regular thing but major decisions he still has to consult Mr. President. The president is still the president.

"He is more experienced, he has been in the game longer than the vice-president and if there are major issues that he needs to take decision on, he could call on him and say, ‘sir, what do you think about this we are about to take decision on it, do you have opinion?’ That does not mean he is not in charge."

However, it is unclear when Buhari will return to the country as the Presidency has he needs long period to rest.