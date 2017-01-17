Buhari ‘I’ll support President for second term,’ PDP lawmaker says

The Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Onofiok Luke, has said that he will support President Muhammadu Buhari for re-election in 2019.

Luke, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also praised Buhari for his war against corruption.

He made the comments during a recent radio interview in Uyo, the state capital.

“I thank God that he has been able to put that fear in public officials when they handle public finances. For that, I give kudos to President Buhari,” Luke said according to Premium Times.

“If he continues this way and does a few other things, I think he will be assured of my vote for a second term. Mr. President should put it (the anti-corruption war) side by side with economic recovery. He is the president of my country, and he is anointed by God to run this country, so I give him my support," he added.

Buhari is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).