Home > Politics >

Buhari :  "Dogara’s performance gives me confidence in political ability of Nigeria’s youth"

Buhari "Dogara’s performance gives me confidence in political ability of Nigeria’s youth"

Buhari also commended Dogara for always placing Nigeria above any other interest.

  • Published:
Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara play

Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara

(theguardian)

Buhari President celebrates Dogara on his 49th birthday
Pastor Enoch Adeboye Ekiti PDP slams APC over comments on RCCG G.O.
Tinubu APC leader congratulates Buhari, Army over victory in Sambisa
Buhari ‘President is a great beneficiary of PDP,’ Lamido says
APC Party comments on victory in Sambisa Forest, says they have fulfilled one promise
Fayose Governor promotes over 15,000 workers, pays salaries
Jegede "Why I didn’t challenge Akeredolu’s victory"

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he is excited by the leadership qualities of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara.

Buhari was reported to have said that Dogara’s leadership quality strengthens his faith in the political competences of the Nigerian youth, according to Vanguard.

Buhari also commended Dogara for always placing Nigeria above any other interest.

The presidential commendation was contained in a statement by Mallam Garba Shehu on Sunday to mark the Speaker’s 50th birthday anniversary.

Buhari noted that he was impressed with Dogara’s rising political career and his leadership style at his relatively young age. The president vowed to always encourage the younger generation.

With Dogara’s performance as Speaker, fears that the country’s younger politicians have been pushed into background are unfounded,” the President said.

President Buhari said that he was optimistic of closer working relationship with the legislature in order to fast track the implementation of critically important national policies and programmes, reported by Vanguard.

Written by Osiri Ndukwe

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Obalolu Davies

Obalolu Davies Obalolu is a passionate writer who believes hardwork and dedication will get you anywhere in life.

Top 3

1 Tinubu APC leader can’t finish me – Amosunbullet
2 $15m Ibori bribe I’m ready to testify, says ex-EFCC bossbullet
3 Jonathan Ex President is a liar - Kenny Martinsbullet

Politics

Eyitayo Jegede
Jegede "Why I didn’t challenge Akeredolu’s victory"
Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara
Buhari President celebrates Dogara on his 49th birthday
Pastor Enoch Adeboye
Pastor Enoch Adeboye Ekiti PDP slams APC over comments on RCCG G.O.
Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Tinubu APC leader congratulates Buhari, Army over victory in Sambisa