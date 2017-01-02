Buhari 3 things PDP wants President to do about the economy in 2017

The PDP also told the president to involve experts in the nation’s affairs to solve the current economic crisis.
Below are three things the opposition party wants Buhari to do about the economy in 2017:
Increase money supply
Cause rise in disposable income (spending)
Decrease mindless taxation which have led to high inflation and multiple prices in money market.
The suggestions were given on the PDP’s behalf by party spokesman, Dayo Adeyeye.
