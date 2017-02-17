Reactions have continued to trail the judgment of a Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, which declared Ali Modu Sheriff as the authentic National Chairman of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

A former deputy national chairman of the PDP, Chief Bode George, expressed disappointment at the judgment, saying he is more than shocked.

He suggested foul play in the judgement, which according to him shows that "democracy has been murdered."

"I was shocked. Shocked is the minimum I could say. It is worse than being shocked," Daily Trust quoted him as saying.

"My immediate conclusion was that this is the voice of Jacob and the hand of Esau.

"My spirit has never been this dampened," he added.

The PDP Chieftain faulted the court's decision to set aside the PDP convention held in Port Harcourt in 2016, where the National Caretaker Committee headed by Senator Ahmed Makarfi was appointed.

"Our National Convention from what we were told was set aside. National Convention decisions set aside?

"I leave that to the political pundits to analyse. But for whatever it is, it is a very dark day for democracy. This is a very sad day.

"The party that was in government, very well established, the most populous political party in the whole of Africa being decimated and reduced to Sheriff as its Chief Manager."

ALSO READ: Bode George says PDP will perform better than Lagos Gov

George maintained that the Makarfi Committee can only be removed by the same National Convention which instituted it.