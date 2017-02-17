Bode George PDP Chieftain "very sad" over judgment affirming Ali Modu Sheriff as party's Chairman

lBode George faulted the court's decision to set aside the PDP convention held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State last year.

  • Published:
Chief Bode George play

Chief Bode George

(Nigerian Tribune)

Ambode Bode George says PDP will perform better than Lagos Gov
Ambode Bode George is impressed with governor’s performance
Jumoke Akindele Ondo Assembly speaker denies squandering N15m
Jumoke Akindele Ondo House of Assembly Speaker suspended over N15m fraud
Bode George ‘God will give PDP a 2nd chance,’ Chieftain says
Fayose Those who betray Tinubu will pay dearly for it – Governor says
PDP Pull Lagos branch back from the brink, party chieftain pleads
Ali Modu Sheriff ‘PDP governors have begged factional chairman,’ Ex-lawmaker says
Frankly Speaking With Jola Sotubo Has Tinubu been politically circumcised?

Reactions have continued to trail the judgment of a Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, which declared Ali Modu Sheriff as the authentic National Chairman of the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

A former deputy national chairman of the PDP, Chief Bode George, expressed disappointment at the judgment, saying he is more than shocked.

He suggested foul play in the judgement, which according to him shows that "democracy has been murdered."

"I was shocked. Shocked is the minimum I could say. It is worse than being shocked," Daily Trust quoted him as saying.

"My immediate conclusion was that this is the voice of Jacob and the hand of Esau.

"My spirit has never been this dampened," he added.

The PDP Chieftain faulted the court's decision to set aside the PDP convention held in Port Harcourt in 2016, where the National Caretaker Committee headed by Senator Ahmed Makarfi was appointed.

"Our National Convention from what we were told was set aside. National Convention decisions set aside?

"I leave that to the political pundits to analyse. But for whatever it is, it is a very dark day for democracy. This is a very sad day.

"The party that was in government, very well established, the most populous political party in the whole of Africa being decimated and reduced to Sheriff as its Chief Manager."

ALSO READ: Bode George says PDP will perform better than Lagos Gov

George maintained that the Makarfi Committee can only be removed by the same National Convention which instituted it.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sanusi Lamido ‘Nigerian leaders only care about their families,’ Emir saysbullet
2 2019 Presidency PDP, 4 other parties plan to "end Buhari's civilian...bullet
3 Buhari Biggest hint that President will seek re-election in 2019 is herebullet

Politics

Ayodele Fayose, the governor of Ekiti State.
Fayose Gov says judgment confirming Sheriff as PDP Chairman is a "rape of democracy"
PDP factional Leaders, Ahmed Makarfi and Ali Modu Sheriff
PDP This opposition party has fallen
PDP factional Leaders, Ahmed Makarfi and Ali Modu Sheriff
Ali Modu Sheriff PDP heads to Supreme Court to contest factional chairman’s victory
Protesters led by Charly Boy
Charly Boy ‘Wicked politicians have stolen Nigeria’s future,’ Activist says