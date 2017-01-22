The Ekiti state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has slammed Governor Ayo Fayose for mocking President Buhari because he did not attend Donald Trump’s inauguration.

According to Daily Post, the Ekiti APC spokesman, Taiwo Olatunbosun said Fayose does not understand international politics.

The EKiti APC spokesman also described the Governor as a reckless interloper and shameless busy-body.

Olatunbosun said “Because Fayose is not educated enough to understand the dynamics and perspectives of international politics and diplomacy, he has reduced the American international and diplomatic politics to the beer parlour politics of muscle-flexing he runs in Ekiti State where all issues are trivialised and individualised for personal benefits to the detriment of the greater good of the people.

“It is a pity that an uninformed upstart is the one calling the shots in the Land of Honour in Ekiti State where knowledge-based information and integrity are the fountains of our development.

“Fayose does not have this, hence he was uninformed about the information in public space that Heads of States and Governments across the globe had no need to attend Trump’s inauguration in Washington but would be represented by their heads of missions in America.

“Apparently not aware of this information and unwilling to be educated on the new American policy thrust, Fayose rolled out the drums in ignorance to celebrate the absence of the President of his country on that important world stage.

“Nigerians should see Fayose as lacking in Ekiti finesse and, therefore, should be seen as an unblemished poster boy of what he is generally known for all over the world as can be explained in many alleged criminal cases hanging on his neck in courts and the agencies of government, which does not represent the image of Ekiti people in the context of national politics.

“Because of Fayose’s moral nature and value that reeks of boisterous and violent essence of a street life, it has become practically impossible to purge him of always trivialising honourable and responsible political opposition platform that he has turned to the column of fools and plateau for jejune jesters.”

Donald Trump was inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States of America on January 20, 2017.