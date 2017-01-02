APC Ruling party is Nigeria’s only true hope – Emerhor

Emerhor also urged members of the ruling party to put their house in order for the party to grow in strength.
Emerhor also urged members of the ruling party to put their house in order for the party to grow in strength.
“The APC has struggled in 2016 to harness all the strength it has gathered and it remains the true hope of renewing our country for growth and development. I encourage Nigerians to sustain their support for the APC and President Buhari,” he said.
“The APC federal government has spent the last 20 months to lay a strong foundation for the future economic and social political emancipation of our country. In spite of the subsisting hardship pervading the land, 2017 will see these efforts bear visible fruits.
“I, therefore, would like to use this opportunity to call on all contending interests in our party to put the general interest above any other. I personally will do so, and will put every effort to see that all our forces are united and all interest and tendencies are accommodated in our APC house,” he added.
ALSO READ: APC Leader, Bola Tinubu congratulates Buhari
Meanwhile, APC Chairman, John Oyegun has said that the ruling party is not threatened by rumours of an emerging mega-party in the country.
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.