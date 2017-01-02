APC Ruling party is Nigeria’s only true hope – Emerhor

Emerhor also urged members of the ruling party to put their house in order for the party to grow in strength.

  
Olorogun Otega Emerhor play

Olorogun Otega Emerhor

(Politicoscope )

Former All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Delta State, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor has said that the party is the only true hope for Nigerians in the years to come.

Emerhor also urged members of the ruling party to put their house in order for the party to grow in strength.

“The APC has struggled in 2016 to harness all the strength it has gathered and it remains the true hope of renewing our country for growth and development. I encourage Nigerians to sustain their support for the APC and President Buhari,” he said.

“The APC federal government has spent the last 20 months to lay a strong foundation for the future economic and social political emancipation of our country. In spite of the subsisting hardship pervading the land, 2017 will see these efforts bear visible fruits.

“I, therefore, would like to use this opportunity to call on all contending interests in our party to put the general interest above any other. I personally will do so, and will put every effort to see that all our forces are united and all interest and tendencies are accommodated in our APC house,” he added.

