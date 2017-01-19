APC PDP Senator, Nelson Effiong defects to ruling party

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator, Nelson Effiong has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Effiong dumped the opposition party during the Senate plenary session on Thursday, January 19.

Breaking: Senator Nelson Effiong (Akwa-Ibom South) defects from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressive Congress (APC). — Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The defection comes days after APC Senator, Kabir Marafa prayed that the crisis in the PDP would continue so the APC could take all the opposition party’s senators.

“Senator Ahmed Makarfi and senator Ali Modu Sheriff have successfully to our delight, caused a division in the PDP. We are always praying that their power tussle will continue,” Marafa told Punch.

“While I pray for Makarfi to have the upper hand, I am also praying for Sheriff to have the power and ability to sustain the fight, so that we (APC) will be taking the senators one by one,” he added.

The PDP has been in crisis since a failed attempt to remove Ali Modu Sheriff as chairman in May 2016.