APC Party's leadership to meet with govs ahead of national convention

A meeting between the leadership of the APC and APC governors is expected to hold in Abuja as plans are in top gear for the National Convention.

APC play

APC

Ahead of its National Convention, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is scheduled to meet APC governors at the national secretariat on Thursday, March 2, 2017.

Confirming the meeting, APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi said: “It is just a consultative one ahead of the party’s national convention.”

However, there are reports that the meeting was called to discuss various issues affecting the party and the country.

It was also gathered that the APC National Working Committee (NWC) has decided to consult with the governors of the party in securing their confidence ahead of its planned national convention.

Issues ranging from the crisis rocking the party at various levels to the state of President Muhammadu Buhari’s health might be raised, a source hinted.

The APC National Working Committee is reportedly working towards the national convention even though the President's prolonged stay in London has been slowing down plans.

Gbenga Bada

