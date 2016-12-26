APC :  Party comments on victory in Sambisa Forest, says they have fulfilled one promise

Following the announcement made by President Muhammadu Buhari on the Capture of Sambisa forest by men of the Nigerian army, the All Progressive Congress (APC) has released a statement on Sunday, December 25, saying the victory is an accomplishment of one of the promises made to Nigerians by the Buhari’s administration.

According to the statement which was issued by the All Progressive Congress (APC) National publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullah, the capture of Sambisa Forest is well-deserved and a welcome development.

“Friday’s capture of Sambisa forest, Boko Haram’s last stronghold is well-deserved and a welcome development following the vigorous and focused leadership the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration has provided in the fight against insurgency in the north east.”

Speaking further on the success of Operation Lafiya Doyle as one of the promises made by the Buhari-led Administration and the APC, the statement reads:

“The victory is in fulfillment of one of the key promises made by the party to protect the citizenry and effectively secure all Nigerian territory.”

In addition, the party made it known to Nigerians that the government would not relent on its effort and success made so far, particularly to ensure that internally displaced persons return to their homes.

“Going forward, the priority of government is to intensify ongoing efforts at re-constructing and rehabilitating the north east so that displaced persons can return to their peaceful and productive lives.”

The party has also commended Citizens of Nigeria who have helped through their prayers and support given to men of the Armed forces.

Written by Misthura Otubu