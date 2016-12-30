APC :  Party alleges bias in Taraba SIEC composition

The Taraba Chapter of the All Progressive Peoples Congress (APC) has challenged the composition of the members of the State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC).

According to reports by The Guardian, members of the All Progressive Peoples Congress (APC) challenged the composition on grounds of bias, stating that the leaders of the State independent Electoral Commission are card-carrying members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr. Hassan Ardo Jika who is the APC chairman in the state, while speaking with newsmen yesterday was quoted to have said that “the composition of members of the SIEC is questionable because of their antecedents.

“The APC is not comfortable with the leadership of the commission as they are all card-carrying members of the PDP. So we doubt the outcome of the poll.

“It is certain that the APC would win the election if SIEC provides a level playing field for all the participating political parties. We would do everything to protect our votes.”

However, Dr. Philip Duwe who is the Chairman of the Taraba State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC), has refuted the claim, stating that under his leadership, the commission would be transparent irrespective of whatever political party a candidate represents.

In his words, “The SIEC under my leadership will be transparent. Any of the aspirants that won either as a council chairman or ward councilor should be assured that this commission would recognize him or her irrespective of their political party.

“With my age and reputation, I will not like to indulge in anything negative that would soil my records.”

