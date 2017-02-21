Andy Uba Senator officially dumps PDP for APC

Senator Andy Uba has officially defected to the All Progressives Congress.

Uba made the announcement on Tuesday, February 21, during the plenary session of the Senate.

“BREAKING: Senator Andy Uba formerly of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), officially defects to the All Progressive Congress (APC),” the Senate Twitter handle wrote on Tuesday.

Uba, who represents the Anambra South Senatorial zone, had earlier announced his defection on Wednesday, February 1, during a news briefing in the Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

The senator said, at the time, that the APC has ideology and focus which he needs to tap into to provide quality representation to his constituents.

Uba further said that he joined the APC because of other personalities in the party with sound ideas and whom he looks up to in politics.

He listed some of the personalities to include the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, and APC National Auditor, Chief George Muoghalu.

The senator said he will be very effective in serving the yearnings of his people more now that he is in APC and urged other Igbo politicians to join the bandwagon.