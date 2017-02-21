Andy Uba Senator officially dumps PDP for APC

Senator Andy Uba made the announcement on Tuesday, February 21, during the plenary session of the Senate.

Andy Uba play

Andy Uba

Andy Uba ‘Supreme Court didn’t remove me from office,’ Senator says
In Anambra Andy Uba dumps PDP for APC
Andy Uba 'Supreme Court ruling didn't void my election,' says Senator
Stella Oduah Ex-Minister's suit to stop bulletproof cars probe dismissed
Abuja Airport Closure Senator Gbenga Ashafa says railways should be revived
In Anambra Supreme Court denies sacking Stella Oduah, Andy Ubah from Senate
Andy Uba 3 reasons why Senator joined APC
In Anambra "Embrace APC for national integration," Akomas says

Senator Andy Uba has officially defected to the All Progressives Congress.

Uba made the announcement on Tuesday, February 21, during the plenary session of the Senate.

“BREAKING: Senator Andy Uba formerly of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), officially defects to the All Progressive Congress (APC),” the Senate Twitter handle wrote on Tuesday.

 

Uba, who represents the Anambra South Senatorial zone, had earlier announced his defection on Wednesday, February 1, during a news briefing in the Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

The senator said, at the time, that the APC has ideology and focus which he needs to tap into to provide quality representation to his constituents.

Uba further said that he joined the APC because of other personalities in the party with sound ideas and whom he looks up to in politics.

He listed some of the personalities to include the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, and APC National Auditor, Chief George Muoghalu.

ALSO READ'Supreme Court didn’t remove me from office,' Uba says

The senator said he will be very effective in serving the yearnings of his people more now that he is in APC and urged other Igbo politicians to join the bandwagon.

