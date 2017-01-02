Anambra Election We have no anointed candidate, says APC chairman

The state chairman of the party made the announcement while addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Awka.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
APC play

APC

(DailyPost)

Ngige ‘I’m too busy to think of becoming Anambra’s governor,’ Minister says
Fayose Why is Governor flirting with APC ?
Reuben Abati “The average Nigerian politician’s faith in democracy is dishonest”
Akeredolu Anambra APC congratulates Ondo governor-elect
Oseloka Obaze Ex-SSG declares ambition to run for Anambra Gov
Obiano Anambra Governor might join APC - Report
PDP Party to repeat congress in Lagos, Anambra, others
Willie Obiano ‘APGA can reduce bag of rice to N9000,’ Anambra governor says

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra says it has not anointed any candidate for the governorship election billed to hold in the state in November 2017.

Mr Emeka Ibe, the state chairman of the party, made the announcement while addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Awka.

He spoke on the side line of a meeting of the party’s executive and other stakeholders with governorship aspirants under the platform of the party.

Ibe, who assured the aspirants of a level playing ground during the party’s primaries, said the APC was committed to transparency and fairness.

“The number of people that you see today coming into the party is an indication that APC is the party to beat in 2017 Anambra governorship election.

“In APC, we have a history and culture of fairness and transparency.

“The assurance I am giving to them is that there will not be an anointed candidate.

“If you join the party today, you have equal status with members who were on ground during the time of the merger.

“The only people we do not want are those who would create problems. We want people who would support President Mohammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption programme,” the chairman said.

He disclosed that more than 10 aspirants had so far indicated interest to fly the party’s flag at the governorship poll.

Ibe said: “we are in touch with serving legislators at state and National Assemblies as well as serving commissioners, who have indicated interest to join the party.

“What it shows is that APC has become the number one party that will take over the seat of power in the state in 2017.”

The chairman said the party had not considered zoning the governorship position in the state, noting that the party would rather support any candidate that emerges as its flag bearer.

“The government of APC will not be a propaganda government, but a government that will show the people the reality and will lead them out of the current quagmire,” he emphasised.

Among the governorship aspirants who attended the stakeholders’ meeting were:  Chief Obinna Uzor, Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo, Mr Tony Nwoye, Mr Donatus Okonkwo, Chief George Muoghalu and Dr Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Tinubu 'APC leader may be poisoned, Atiku will be forced out of party,'...bullet
2 In Rivers House of Assembly Speaker resignsbullet
3 In Ekiti APC denies attacking Pastor Adeboyebullet

Politics

Saraki
Saraki What Nigerians should expect from N’Assembly in 2017
PDP '2017 budget is hopeless'
Olorogun Otega Emerhor
APC Ruling party is Nigeria’s only true hope – Emerhor
President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari 3 things PDP wants President to do about the economy in 2017