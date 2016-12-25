Home > Politics >

Amb. Tapgun :  PDP will bounce to power in 2019

Amb. Tapgun PDP will bounce to power in 2019

"We must not allow that to repeat itself if we really want to bounce back to power in 2019”.

  • Published:
play

Akeredolu "I won’t probe Mimiko but if anybody committed a crime, he’ll face the law"
Buhari President's Christmas message to Nigerians
Rivers Rerun former Reps Deputy Speaker commends Army, police for polls’ success
$15m Ibori bribe I’m ready to testify, says ex-EFCC boss
Jonathan Ex President is a liar - Kenny Martins
Buhari "Corruption crusade should begin with this administration – Aminu Bashir Wali
Saraki Senate president congratulates Buhari, Nigerian army for destruction of Boko Haram stronghold

Former Governor of Plateau State and ex-Nigerian Ambassador to Kenya, Fidelis Tapgun, has expressed hope that People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will bounce back to power in 2019.

However, he was not unmindful of the fact that that depends on the quick resolution of the crisis rocking the party at the national level and restoration of internal democracy.

Sunday Sun Newspaper reported that Amb. Tapgun made the call in Jos during a reconciliation meeting convened by the state chairman of the party and former minister of sports, Hon. Damishi Sango.

He said, “it is clear that lack of internal democracy and imposition of governorship candidates across the country by top party chieftains was what killed the party during the 2015 General Election. We must not allow that to repeat itself if we really want to bounce back to power in 2019”.

Tapgun, who confessed he worked against PDP during the 2015  governorship election begged Plateau people for forgiveness and cautioned top PDP members who have indicated interest to defect to the ruling APC to stay put and build a formidable party ahead of 2019.

According to Sunday Sun, he berated PDP members who recently decamped to APC and said President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State have failed in addressing the plight of Nigerians, as the masses are faced with hardship and dejection.

Meanwhile, Governor Lalong through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Dan Manjang, said there is no vacancy in Plateau State Government House in 2019, noting that the dream of PDP bouncing to power in 2019 will remain an illusion.

Manjang said APC is waxing stronger in Plateau following the decamping of Senator Joshua Dariye, former Deputy Governor Ignatius Longjang, Deputy Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly, former Speaker, Hon. John Clerk Dabwang and former members of the House of Representatives among others.

Written by Osiri Ndukwe.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Obalolu Davies

Obalolu Davies Obalolu is a passionate writer who believes hardwork and dedication will get you anywhere in life.

Top 3

1 $15m Ibori bribe I’m ready to testify, says ex-EFCC bossbullet
2 Goodluck Jonathan Of course, ex-President isn't coming backbullet
3 Jonathan Ex President is a liar - Kenny Martinsbullet

Politics

Muhammadu Buhari and Goodluck Jonathan
Jonathan Ex President was not pressured to concede defeat – media aide says
Saraki
Saraki Senate president congratulates Buhari, Nigerian army for destruction of Boko Haram stronghold
Rotimi Akeredolu
Akeredolu "I won’t probe Mimiko but if anybody committed a crime, he’ll face the law"
FNigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo
Buhari President's Christmas message to Nigerians