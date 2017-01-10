Ali Ndume APC Senate caucus sacks Majority Leader

The letter, which was read on the Senate floor, also announced Senator Ahmed Lawan as the caucus’ new leader.
The caucus conveyed its decision to Senate President, Bukola Saraki via a letter presented during plenary on Tuesday, January 10, 2017.
“The APC caucus has written to me announcing the change of leadership of the caucus. They have named Ahmed Lawan as the leader,” Saraki said.
Ndume has however said that he is not aware of his removal by the caucus. Details later.