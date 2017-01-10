Ali Ndume APC Senate caucus sacks Majority Leader

The All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the Senate has sacked Majority Leader, Senator Ali Ndume from his position as the leader of the caucus.

The caucus conveyed its decision to Senate President, Bukola Saraki via a letter presented during plenary on Tuesday, January 10, 2017.

The letter, which was read on the Senate floor, also announced Senator Ahmed Lawan as the caucus’ new leader.

“The APC caucus has written to me announcing the change of leadership of the caucus. They have named Ahmed Lawan as the leader,” Saraki said.

Ndume has however said that he is not aware of his removal by the caucus. Details later.