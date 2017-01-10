Ali Ndume 3 Reasons why Senate Leader was sacked

The All Progressives Congress (APC) cacus in Senate sacked Ali Ndume as its Majority Leader on Tuesday, January 10, 2016.

The decision which came as a surprise to Ndume was conveyed in a letter and read by Senate President, Bukola Saraki during plenary.

The APC caucus appointed Ahmed Lawan, a senator from Yobe north, as its new leader.

Pulse lists three compelling reasons why Ndume was sacked as Senate majority leader.

1. Failure to 'market' Buhari's $30b loan request

As Senate Majority Leader, Ndume represents the voice of the APC in the upper legislative house. As such, he is charged with the responsibility of getting the support of his colleagues and ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari's requests are granted before you say Jack.

But Ndume, obviously relaxed on his job, failed in his assignment and the Senate rejected Buhari's $30 billion loan request.

President Muhammadu Buhari presents 2017 budget to National Assembly on December 14, 2016 play

President Muhammadu Buhari presents 2017 budget to National Assembly on December 14, 2016

(Twitter)

 

Here is what Senator Ndume said after the whole event:

"I’m going to appeal to my colleagues to see how we will bring the proposal back.

"I think there were some technical issues; it was supposed to go to the committee where it will be worked on, but unfortunately it didn’t happen.

"But we’ll look at it. But I can’t say when the re-presentation of the‎ proposal will be.

"I had no idea the proposal would be rejected if I had an idea I would have marketed it."

You had no idea the proposal would be rejected? Okay.

2. Senate, Ndume disagree over Magu

Ibrahim Magu play

Ibrahim Magu

(Maritime First Newspaper)

 

Another reason why Senator Ali Ndume was sacked is the disagreement which arose when the Senate rejected Ibrahim Magu's nomination as chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Senate had rejected Magu's nomination over a security report made available to the House by the Department of State Services (DSS).

"The Senate wish to inform the public that based on available security report, the Senate cannot proceed with confirmation of Ibrahim Magu as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

"The nomination of Ibrahim Magu is hereby rejected and has been returned to the President for further action,”  Senate, spokesperson Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi announced.

Ndume, in his highly exalted position tried to protect his brother by challenging the Senate's decision.

Ndume, said the Senate did not reject Magu’s confirmation, but that the EFCC boss’ screening was suspended till all security concerns are addressed.

3. Babachir Lawal - Ali Ndume connection

President Buhari and Babachir Lawal play

President Buhari and Babachir Lawal

(Vanguard)

 

Senate, spokesperson Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi in a recent interview said, Ali Ndume and Baba Kaka Garbai should be blamed for Babachir Lawal's predicament.

Abdullahi  said: “Senators Ali Ndume and Baba Kaka Garbai are the genesis of SGF’s problems. They sponsored a motion that contracts awarded by FG, through presidential initiative were not executed and we went into action.

“It was our resolution based on the motion that led to ‎Senator Shehu Sani’s Ah-hoc Committee on humanitarian crisis in the north-east which eventually uncovered fraudulent practices.”

Going by what Abdullahi said, Ndume indirectly asked the Senate to investigate the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) who happens to be President Buhari's right-hand man.

The probe led to a very useful revelation of corruption in President Buhari's cabinet.

But President Buhari's failure to sack the SGF has got tongues wagging with critics questioning federal government's commitment to the anti-corruption crusade.

