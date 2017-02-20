Ali Modu Sheriff, Wike 5 times PDP chairman attacked Rivers Gov

It's safe to say that former Governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Sheriff and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, are officially at war.

Last Friday, the Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, declared Sheriff the authentic chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Sheriff has been battling the position with Ahmed Makarfi who had also enjoyed favourable court rulings of his own, at different times in the past.

Makarfi enjoys the backing of Wike, Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, and a clutch of other PDP Governors.

The Makarfi camp will be heading to the Supreme Court to challenge the judgment of the appellate court in a matter of days.

Meanwhile, Wike and Sheriff had a bitter exchange on national television last weekend courtesy Seun Okinbaloye of ChannelsTV.

You can watch Wike's attacks on Sheriff here . The Rivers Governor called Sheriff an APC mole in the PDP.

Below, are a few blistering attacks on Wike from Sheriff. You can call it the counter-attack:

1. Sheriff calls Wike out on his Supreme Court boasts.

At some point during Wike's session, the Rivers Governor alluded to how he got favourable judgment from the apex court to emerge Rivers number one citizen after suffering defeats at the tribunal and lower courts.

Here's Sheriff in a take-down: "Unlike Wike who said he's going to win in the Supreme Court, because the tribunal nullified his election and he won in the apex court, I am not like that.

"He's telling Nigerians that he controls the Supreme Court. I don't believe so...the Supreme Court is the highest court in the land and I believe that the Supreme Court will make pronouncements based on what they've seen from the Court of Appeal.

"Justice will be dispensed to all. It's not for Governor Wike to decide".

2. Wike begged Sheriff to become PDP Chairman....

Said Sheriff: "I'm not resigning for anybody. The truth remains. I didn't look for the job of PDP Chairman. The very person speaking now, Wike, was among the people that brought me to lead this party. Whatever circumstances that made him to say all the statements he made today, I don't have issues to join with him".

3. Sheriff mocks Wike for once being a local government chairman

Between 1999 and 2007, Wike was the chairman of Obio-Akpor local government area of Rivers State.

While making his point, Sheriff couldn't resist the urge to throw shades at the Governor on that front.

"I led the Nigerian Senate three times as a minority leader, even though I was never a local government chairman".

Yikes!!!

"I have a lot of respect for Wike", he continued. "The fact that he came with others to approach me....At one point, Wike said I am the most competent person to lead this party. That alone is enough not to join issues with him on issues he's raising today".

Nah, we are done, fam!

4. Sheriff says more than seven PDP Governors are in his corner

He made this point because he feels that Wike and Fayose are carrying on like they speak for the other PDP Governors

"Since the announcement of this judgment, I have spoken to more than seven Governors. I have spoken to a lot of the BoT (Board of Trustees) members. I have spoken to a lot of former Governors".

How about that for bragging rights?

5. If Wike says Sheriff is a mole, then Wike was the vessel that brought the mole in

Wike called Sheriff a mole planted in the PDP to destroy the party.

A mole planted by the governing APC.

"I am not comfortable working with him", Wike said of Sheriff. "Just look at the characters surrounding him", the Governor added.

Asked what he made of Wike's comments, Sheriff reached for his arsenal one more time.

And we have to warn you, it was nasty.

"You would have asked Wike...was it the PDP that sent him to come and ask me to lead the party? Wike was among the people that invited me.

"If I am a mole, he was the one sent by the APC to make me a mole in the PDP. I remember very well, Wike was on the front burner for me to be the national chairman of the PDP. Where does the issue of mole come from? Because I didn't bring myself in.

"If he says that, then he knows that I'm not a mole. Probably he invited me, thinking I'll take instructions from him to run the party.

"But at my level...look at me, I was a Governor before anyone of them (Governors Wike and Fayose). I have my mind. I look at the Nigerian people, I look at the party.

"I accepted this in order to build the party."

Let's remind you that Wike said supporting Sheriff to emerge PDP Chairman, was one of the biggest political mistakes of his life.

What are your thoughts?

Who won this round?