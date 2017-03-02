Ali Modu Sheriff PDP denies report advising party chairman to resign

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied a media report that Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff was advised by former president Goodluck Jonathan to resign as the National chairman of PDP.

Mr Bernard Mikko, PDP acting National Publicity Secretary to Sheriff faction stated this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Mikko said the issue of resignation as the political solution has neither been discussed nor put up for discussion with former President and other stakeholders as reported in some media.

He said that as a law abiding citizen, Sheriff was hereby calling on all stakeholders to make themselves available and offer advice on how to conduct the party’s national convention as soon as possible.

The stakeholders, according to Mikko, include PDP governors; national and state assembly members; Board of Trustee members