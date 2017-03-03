Ali Modu-Sheriff PDP chairman to challenge INEC, Makarfi over ‘Advanced PDP’

The Legal adviser to Ali Modu Sheriff has said alleged moves by Ahmed Makarfi to form an 'Advanced PDP' under INEC will be met with resistance.

Ali Modu Sheriff-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP is reportedly ready to challenge the alleged planned registration of ‘Advanced PDP’ by Ahmed Makarfi.

According to a report by Daily Trust, the Sheriff led National Caretaker Committee says it will go to court to challenge the planned registration.

The move was also confirmed by the National Legal Adviser of Sheriff’s faction, Barr. Bashir Maidugu.

Barr. Maidugu noted that any move by any person or group to use the name ‘PDP’ either at INEC or at the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC)‎ would be resisted.

We are recognised legally by the Court of Appeal and all law abiding citizens should abide by the decision of the court. Anything contrary to this is contemptuous,” he said.

‎He explained further that the PDP was a legally registered and recognised political party which administered the affairs of the nation for 16 consecutive years, insisting that duplicating its name in whatever guise will not stand.

Barr. Maidugu also said that INEC should avoid complicating the issues by not registering any political group with the name ‘PDP’ in order to deepen democracy in the country.

