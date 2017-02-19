Barely 48 hours after Ali Modu Sheriff was reinstated by a court as the Chairman caretaker committee of the PDP, he has met with ex-military President, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida.

According to a report by Leadership Newspaper, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff held the meeting with IBB in company ex-governor of Niger State, Muazu Babangida Aliyu.

The report with no details of what the meeting is all about. mintained that the parties enjoyed a closed door meeting with Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, at his hilltop residence in Minna.

Ali Modu Sheriff was reinstated by a court on Friday as the PDP caretaker Committee but this has been met with disapproval from members that include Gov Ayodele Fayose and ex-Minister, Femi Fani Kayode.