Ali Modu Sheriff PDP chairman holds closed door meeting with ex-President Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja

On Friday, February 17, 2017, the Appeal court in Rivers state declared Ali Modu Sheriff as the PDP chairman.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff on Monday, February 20, 2017, met with former President Goodluck Jonathan in his Abuja residence.

According to Punch, GEJ continually referred to Sheriff as ‘his chairman’ during the course of the meeting.

The former President, who said there is no faction in PDP, admitted that the party is sorting out some issues.

He said “We are solving our problems. There are bound to be differences in politics.  It is the way we resolve these differences that makes us human beings and that is what makes us leaders.

“We are not factionalised; we are one. I have met with Sheriff and I have met with others. I will meet with others (again) so that we will be able to do what is expected of us as a political party.”

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, Sheriff said “I will not respond to the name-calling because if I do, there would be no difference between them and me. Very soon, you will hear from me when I finish my consultation as I will roll out my programmes that will lead to the holding of a national convention.”

ALSO READ: ‘Supporting Sheriff is one of the worst political decisions I’ve ever made,’ Wike says [VIDEO]

Also, the PDP Deputy National Chairman, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh; Acting National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Bernard Mikko; and the National Youth Leader, Mr. Demis Alonge-Niyi attended the meeting.

The Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Friday, February 17, 2017, declared Ali Modu Sheriff as the lawful chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

