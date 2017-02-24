Akeredolu 'Ondo made the right choice,' says Dogara

Speaker Yakubu Dogara has congratulated Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, on his swearing-in, as the 6th democratically elected governor of Ondo state.

Speaker Dogara expressed confidence in Akeredolu's ability to deliver dividends of democracy to the people of Ondo state and thanked the people for choosing APC at the polls.

"Governor Akeredolu is a learned colleague, whose dedication, commitment, determination and dogged spirit eventually earned him victory at the polls," Dogara said in a statement issued by his media aide, Turaki Hassan.

READ ALSO: ‘President Buhari is as fit as a fiddle,’ Yakubu Dogara says

The statement reads:

"Governor Akeredolu is not just a thoroughbred professional and respected Senior Advocate, he has also always been genuinely passionate about the plight of the people, and I have good reason to believe that this will translate to fruitful and people oriented leadership."

"Choosing APC at the polls was a wise step by the good people of Ondo as well as a vote of confidence on both the party's ideology and policies, and the APC Federal Government, and I am confident that the governor will progressively justify this trust and support as the days go by," the Speaker said.

Akeredolu was sworn in today as the governor of Ondo state.

Akeredolu took the oath of office at 11:43 am after a formal handover by the predecessor, Olusegun Mimiko on Thursday.