Akeredolu :  Ondo Governor elect inaugurates transition committee

Akeredolu also inaugurated two other committees to help chart a course for the incoming administration.

Rotimi Akeredolu play

Rotimi Akeredolu

(Premium Times)

Ondo State Governor-elect, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu, has inaugurated a 21-member Transition Committee ahead of his inauguration on Feb. 24, 2017.

The News Agency of Nigeria [NAN] reports that Akeredolu also inaugurated two other committees to help chart a course for the incoming administration.

He said that the transition committee, headed by Dr Funso Kupolokun would “interact with the incumbent government of Ondo State to ensure a seamless transition and effective receipt of detailed handover notes.”

The governor-elect, also announced the formation of a 158-member Strategic Development and Policy Implementation Committee, headed by Mr Agboola Ajayi.

He said it was to “develop a detailed sectoral policy and programme document which would be called `A Blueprint to Progress in Ondo State 2017 – 2021′.

“Its document shall guide government towards effective service delivery and a purposeful tenure.

“The underlining focus of its assignment is also to guide government to deliver on the popular five cardinal programmes which formed the very kernel of our campaign promises.”

NAN reports that another committee, with 78 members, chaired by Alhaji Jamiu Ekungba, was also constituted by Akeredolu to plan the inauguration of the incoming administration.

He said that the incoming government must plan well to ease out of current challenges.

He identified some of the challenges to include the collapse of industries, unpaid salaries and pension, and high level of unemployment among the youth.

“Our young people are unemployed and traumatised and are fast losing confidence in themselves and established institutions while families wallow in arrested hope and forlorn aspirations," he added.

The governor-elect, therefore, pledged not to fail the people who voted the administration to power.

He said “The vision and mission of our administration is to lead a patriotic, highly inspired and competent team to rescue the ship of our state.

“I intend to help rebuild our economy, resuscitate damaged infrastructure, restore hope and return our state to a free and prosperous land.

“To ensure that this is done, I believe a clear chart must be made to show us where we want to go and how we intend to get there and to know what we want to do and how we intend to achieve within specific and determined time frame.”

He urged members of the various committees to use their wealth of experience to assist in meeting set targets.

