Home > Politics >

Akeredolu :  "I won’t probe Mimiko but if anybody committed a crime, he’ll face the law"

Akeredolu "I won’t probe Mimiko but if anybody committed a crime, he’ll face the law"

“I have said it several times. I have been elected to come and work for the state."

  • Published:
Rotimi Akeredolu play

Rotimi Akeredolu

(Premium Times)

Jonathan Ex President is a liar - Kenny Martins
Goodluck Jonathan Of course, ex-President isn't coming back
Pulse Frontpage Read today's newspaper headlines [Thursday, December 22, 2016]
Fayose ‘INEC is manipulating elections for APC,’ Governor says
Wike ‘No electoral officer can say I spoke to him or her,’ Governor says
Buhari "Corruption crusade should begin with this administration – Aminu Bashir Wali
Buhari President's Christmas message to Nigerians

Ondo State Governor-Elect, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu, in an interview with Peter Dada of Punch Newspaper, revealed that he will not be probing Mimiko’s administration.

In response to the question whether he has plans to probe the Mimiko’s administration, he said, “I have said it several times. I have been elected to come and work for the state. There was never a time I said so during the campaign that I will probe the immediate past administration.

“I am not interested in such things. It is a mere distraction, let me go and do my own work, anybody who comes after me if he wants to probe me let him probe me but for me I want to serve the people of this state, that is my focus”, he said.

However, he added, “but if anybody commits any crime, we have enough laws to take care of it”.

The Governor-elect went further to vehemently deny the allegation that Governor Mimiko secretly supported him. “Is that possible? That is not possible! If Governor Olusegun Mimiko wanted to work for me, he would have thrown in the towel immediately they said it was Jimoh Ibrahim that will be the candidate of the PDP. He was virtually living in Abuja until he got the judgment in favour of Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN). Do you know how much he must have spent on his lawyers and they said he was working for me?”

He continued, “Mimiko was determined that he wanted his party to win and he put in everything he had. I don’t know how many times that he flew private jets from Abuja to Akure. That gulped money, energy and time. Is that how to work for somebody in the opposition? I can also assure you that there was never a day he and I discussed on the telephone or anywhere that he should work for me”.

Written by Osiri Ndukwe

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Obalolu Davies

Obalolu Davies Obalolu is a passionate writer who believes hardwork and dedication will get you anywhere in life.

Top 3

1 $15m Ibori bribe I’m ready to testify, says ex-EFCC bossbullet
2 Goodluck Jonathan Of course, ex-President isn't coming backbullet
3 Jonathan Ex President is a liar - Kenny Martinsbullet

Politics

Muhammadu Buhari and Goodluck Jonathan
Jonathan Ex President was not pressured to concede defeat – media aide says
Amb. Tapgun PDP will bounce to power in 2019
Saraki
Saraki Senate president congratulates Buhari, Nigerian army for destruction of Boko Haram stronghold
FNigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo
Buhari President's Christmas message to Nigerians