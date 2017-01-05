Ajimobi ‘Oyo state is difficult to govern,’ Governor says

Ajimobi also explained that maintaining the state’s old infrastructure and creating new ones has proven extremely difficult for his administration.

Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi has said that governing the state is a difficult task.

“Maintenance of our infrastructure and executing new ones have been extremely difficult. Oyo State is a big state,” Ajimobi said on Wednesday, January 4.

“Ibadan alone is bigger than seven states and to govern Oyo State is a big responsibility with big problem and difficult to manage,” he added according to Vanguard.

Ajimobi said this at the 2017 Inter-Faith Service of the state government at the Governor’s office in Ibadan.

