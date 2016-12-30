Home > Politics >

Abiodun Tobun :  Our salary isn't outrageous - Lagos lawmaker

Abiodun Tobun Our salary isn't outrageous - Lagos lawmaker

A Lagos lawmaker, Abiodun Tobun has defended the salaries of state assembly lawmakers saying it's neither outrageous or out of place.

  • Published:
Hon Abiodun Tobun play

Hon Abiodun Tobun

(EleniyanCares)

Pulse List 2016 10 Most Controversial Politicians Of 2016
Rivers Rerun PDP lawmaker in Lagos urges peace
Buhari UPN backs President, criticises Buba Galadima
Lagos bye-election INEC assembles 1,500 card readers for bye-election in Ifako Ijaiye
Rivers INEC fixes December 10 to conclude outstanding elections
In Ekiti Assembly member suspended for allegedly dining with Fayose's 'enemies'
Ambode Lagos Assembly grants Gov’s request to re-order 2016 budget
House of Reps Lawmakers adjourn resumption to mourn late Lagos rep

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Abiodun Tobun, says contrary to the opinions of many Nigerians, the salaries of Nigerian lawmakers are not outrageous.

Tobun, Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Works and Infrastructure, spoke with newsmen on Thursday at the launching of a book entitled; “Comparative Legislatures’’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the book was written by a staff of the Assembly, Mr Ebenezer Olaosebikan.

Tobun, an All Progressives Congress (APC) member who represents Epe I in the house, said that the salaries of Nigerian lawmakers were equal to those of permanent secretaries in the ministries.

He also said the pension being proposed for Speakers and Deputy Speakers in the state was not out of place.

According to him, the Nigerian law states that if someone has worked for 10 years and has attained the age of 45, he is entitled to pension.

I do not see why that of lawmakers, who have serve for many years, should be different.”

On the activities of the House, Tobun said that it had adopted best practices with the best procedures.

We always welcome new ideas from members. You can come up with motions and resolutions on whatever you discover and the majority carries the day.

“We have done a lot in the state House of Assembly over the years,” he said.

The lawmaker recommended the book that was launched to lovers of literature, saying it provided information on comparative analysis of legislatures across the world.

He said that the material would afford the people the opportunity of learning about global events as they occurred.

Image
  • Charge D’Affaires, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, Amb. Anthony Bosah; Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; and Minister Plenipotentiary and Spokesperson, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, Akinremi Bolaji, after Onyeama’s address on ‘Human Trafficking in Conflict Situations’ at the Security Council in New York. 
  • Some people sort out their luggage at Ijora Park to travel for the Christmas celebration in Lagos on Friday 
  • Chairman of the Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) for Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara, Alhaji Kazeem Adekanye (L) and Vice-Chancellor, Landmark University, Omu-Aran, Prof. Aize Obayan, during the council's official’s courtesy visit to the institution in Omu-Aran, Kwara, on Thursday 
  • Scene of an accident at Obanikoro Bus Stop on Ikorodu Road in Lagos on Friday 
  • Thriving commercial activities taking place at Idumota on the Lagos Island in preparation for the Christmas celebration on Friday 
  • Live chicken costing from N3,000 to N4,000 each on sale at the for Christmas celebration at Swali market in Yenagoa on Friday 
  • From left : Head of Corporate Communications, The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Olumide Orojimi; Corporate Social Responsibility Analyst at the NSE, Boluwatiwi Omidiji; Head, of Information Security, NSE, Favour Femi-Oyewole; Founder/President, Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Michael Sunbola; Learning and Development Analyst, NSE, Edidiong Etuk; Head of Human Resources, NSE, Pai Gamde; Digital Marketing Manager, NSE, Clifford Akpolo; Executive Assistant to the Chief Executive Officer of NSE, Rosemary Amagbor; and Administrative Secretary, Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Yusuf Funmilayo, at the 2016 NSE Employee Give-Back Initiative donation to Lagos Food Bank Initiative in Lagos. 
  • Some orphans and less privileged children dance during a Christmas party organized for them by Evolve Caregiver Foundation at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • Some members of Evolve Caregiver Foundation, orphans and less privileged children during a Christmas party at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • players in action during the Apretia Annual Christmas Football Completion at Imiringi town in Bayelsa on Friday 
  • A youth transports skilfully arranged plastic chairs for celebration on the Swali market road in Yenagoa on Friday 
  • Men selling soup condiments at Bodija market in Ibadan on Friday 
  • From left: Secretary to Bayelsa Government, Chief Serena Dokubo-Spiff; Deputy Governor of Bayelsa, retired Rear Admiral John Jonah; Special Adviser to Bayelsa Governor on Treasury, Mr Seipulo Timipre; and Bayelsa Commissioner for Information, Mr Jonathan Obuebite, during the visit of the Deputy Governor to revenue collection points at Igbogene in Bayelsa to announce the end to cash collection of government revenues from January 1, 2017, on Friday 
  • Men hawking yam tubers along the street at Bodija market in Ibadan on Friday (23/12/16). Some people enjoy pounded yam meal with vegetable soup at Christmas. 
  • People buy foot wears in preparation for Christmas celebration at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • Travelers boarding at Nyanya Motor Park in Abuja on Friday 
  • Traders display Christmas hampers for sale at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • Scene of an accident which claimed five lives near Abba junction on the Onitsha-Enugu expressway in Anambra on Friday 
  • Butchers preparing chickens for their customers in preparation for Christmas celebration at Wuse market in Abuja on Friday 
  • People queue for Lake Rice at the distribution centre in Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere in Lagos on Friday 
  • People carrying bags of Lake Rice at the distribution centre in Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere in Lagos on Friday 
  • An 82 years-old man, Pa Olu Oyeniyi fumigating his house ahead of Christmas celebration, using hand-pump at odo-Oro quarters of Ikole-Ekiti of Ekiti state on Friday 
  • Travellers boarding at Kawo Motor Park in preparation for Christmas celebration in Kaduna on Friday 
  • Wife of the Governor of Oyo State, Mrs Florence Ajimobi (M) presenting gift items to orphans and indigent children in Ibadan on Friday 

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pastor Enoch Adeboye Ekiti PDP slams APC over comments on RCCG G.O.bullet
2 2019 Elections Politicians have already started gathering weapons –...bullet
3 Tinubu APC leader can’t finish me – Amosunbullet

Politics

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed
Abdulfatah Ahmed Creation of LCDA will generate revenue - Gov
Martins Azubuike - Impeached Speaker of Abia state House of Assembly.
In Abia House of Assembly impeaches Speaker
Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state
Wike Governor says APC wants to blow up his plane
Rotimi Akeredolu
Akeredolu Ondo Governor elect inaugurates transition committee