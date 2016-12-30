Abiodun Tobun :  Our salary isn't outrageous - Lagos lawmaker

A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Abiodun Tobun, says contrary to the opinions of many Nigerians, the salaries of Nigerian lawmakers are not outrageous.

Tobun, Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Works and Infrastructure, spoke with newsmen on Thursday at the launching of a book entitled; “Comparative Legislatures’’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the book was written by a staff of the Assembly, Mr Ebenezer Olaosebikan.

Tobun, an All Progressives Congress (APC) member who represents Epe I in the house, said that the salaries of Nigerian lawmakers were equal to those of permanent secretaries in the ministries.

He also said the pension being proposed for Speakers and Deputy Speakers in the state was not out of place.

According to him, the Nigerian law states that if someone has worked for 10 years and has attained the age of 45, he is entitled to pension.

“I do not see why that of lawmakers, who have serve for many years, should be different.”

On the activities of the House, Tobun said that it had adopted best practices with the best procedures.

“We always welcome new ideas from members. You can come up with motions and resolutions on whatever you discover and the majority carries the day.

“We have done a lot in the state House of Assembly over the years,” he said.

The lawmaker recommended the book that was launched to lovers of literature, saying it provided information on comparative analysis of legislatures across the world.

He said that the material would afford the people the opportunity of learning about global events as they occurred.