Home > Politics >

Abia LG Election :  PDP takes all 17 councils

Abia LG Election PDP takes all 17 councils

The APC and APGA have reacted to the outcome of the polls, describing the exercise as a sham.

  • Published:
Okezie Ikpeazu play

Okezie Ikpeazu

Ojo Maduekwe Gov Ikpeazu, Akpabio attend ex-Minister's burial in Abia
Abia Governorship Tussle PDP chieftain asks NJC to probe Justice Okon Abang
Ikpeazu Supreme Court suspends hearing of appeal against Gov
Ikpeazu Governor shuns NLC protesters in Umuahia
In Abia Govt. approves N20m for purchase of cocoa pesticides, equipment
Okezie Ikpeazu 'Pray for peace, unity in Nigeria,' Abia Gov. urges Muslims
Seriake Dickson  Ikpeazu congratulates Governor on Supreme Court victory
Abia LG Election Police to deploy 10,000 personnel for polls

The Abia State Independent Electoral Commission has announced the results of Wednesday’s local government elections, with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winning the 17 councils.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chairman of the commission, retired Justice Igbozurike Akomas, announced the results in the early hours of Thursday at the commission’s premises in Umuahia.

Four political parties – the PDP, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), All Progressive Congress (APC) and Labour Party (LP) participated in the polls.

The PDP scored 19,303 votes in Isialangwa South local government, where no other party fielded candidates.

In Obingwa, the PDP polled 61,000 votes as against APC’s 1,350 votes while the PDP also polled 22,180 votes in Ukwa West with the APC and APGA scoring 3,450 votes and 2,105 votes respectively.

In Isiala Ngwa North, the PDP scored 22,180 while APC had 6,843 and APGA 3,399.

In Arochukwu, the PDP scored 17, 906, APC scored 51 votes and APGA polled 8,551 votes.

Also in Bende, the PDP polled 30,300 votes while APC polled 3,000 votes and APGA scored 9,014 votes.

The PDP polled 37,309 in Osisioma while APC and APGA polled 10,262 votes and 11,339 votes respectively.

In Umuahia North, the PDP polled 72,981, APC scored 2,311 and APGA polled 5,891.

Also in Isuikwuato, the PDP scored 18,719 votes, APC 2,747 votes while APGA scored 4,621.

The PDP polled 12,675 votes in Ukwa East, APGA scored 3,729 votes while APC scored eight votes.

The PDP also scored 33,580 votes in Ummunnochi while APC polled 2,802 votes.

In Aba South, the PDP polled 33,580 votes, APC scored 7,015 votes and APGA polled 4,003 votes.

The PDP polled 17,630 votes in Ikwuano while APC and APGA polled 1806 votes and 6101 votes respectively.

In Aba North, the APC scored 5,321 votes, APGA scored 2,978 votes and PDP got 48,805 votes.

The PDP also polled 19,831 votes in Umuahia South to defeat LP, APGA and APC which polled 445 votes, 6,221 votes and 4443 votes respectively.

In Ugwunagbo, the PDP polled 31,118 votes while LP and APGA polled 190 votes and 5,005 votes respectively.

The chairman said that the results of the councillorship poll would be announced at a later date.

Meanwhile, the APC and APGA have reacted to the outcome of the polls, describing the exercise as a sham.

The Secretary of APGA, Mr Sunday Onukwubiri, told NAN on telephone that “there was no election anywhere in the state."

Onukwubiri said that the results were not acceptable to the party.

ALSO READ: "Shoemakers in Aba are currently making 50K military boots" Ikpeazu

In a similar vein, the Publicity Secretary of APC, Mr Benedict Godson, discredited the results, saying that it was predetermined and did not reflect the true wishes of the Abia electorate.

Reacting to the complaints by the opposition parties, Akomas charged them to seek redress in the tribunal.

Image
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers (R) presenting the Rivers West Senatorial Candidate, Sen. Osinakachukwu Ideozo, during the inauguration of Rehabilitation of the General Hospital at Abonnema in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers on Monday (28/11/16). Left is the PDP House of Representatives Candidate for Akuku-Toru /Asari-Toru Federal Constituency in Rivers 
  • From left: The Director of Arm Investment Managers Limited/Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer, Asset and Resource Management Holding Company Limited, Mr Sadiq Mohammed; Executive Director, Capital Markets Division of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Haruna Jalo-Waziri; and another Director of Arm Investment Managers Limited, Jumoke Ogundare, at the Listing of Arm Money Market Fund at the Nigerian Stock Exchange in Lagos 
  • Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (R) welcoming the Vice president , Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN), Samuel Kolawole (L) and President of ICSAN, Nat Ofo, during a courtesy call to the Vice President at the Presidential Villa in Abuja 
  • From left: Programme Specialist on HIV at the UNICEF, Dr Tajudeen Oyawale; UNAIDS Country Director, Dr Bilali Camara; Former Country Director, UNAID Uganda, Dr Musa Bungudu; and Chief, HIV Section in UNICEF, Dr Dorathy Ngacha, at the National HIV Prevention Conference: 2016 Youth Summit in Abuja    
  • Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari (m) with wives of Southern State Governors after their meeting at the Presidential Villa Abuja 
  • Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar III, (R) With the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II, at the Muslim Stakeholders Strategic Dialogue on Orphans and Widows, in Kaduna 
  • From Left: Representative of Shehu of Borno, Malam Kaigama Galtima, Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammad Sanusi II and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa'ad Abubakar, III, at the Muslim Stakeholders Strategic Dialogue on Orphans and Widows, in Kaduna  
  • Participants at the Muslim Stakeholders Strategic Dialogue on Orphans and Widows, in Kaduna  
  • 2016 NYSC, Batch B stream 1, Corps Members posted to Bauchi State taking oath during their swearing-in ceremony in Wailo Camp Ganjuwa LGA Of Bauchi State 
  • Bauchi State NYSC Cultural Troupe during the Swearing-In Ceremony of 2016 NYSC, Batch B stream 1, Corps Members posted to Bauchi State in Wailo Camp Ganjuwa LGA Of Bauchi State 
  • 2016 NYSC, Batch B stream 1, Corps Members posted to Yobe State taking oath during their Swearing-In Ceremony at Kashere, Akko LGA of Gombe State  
  • From left: Emir of Pindiga, Gombe State, Alhaji Ahmed Sayoji; Representative of Yobe State Governor, Alhaji Tijjani Zakariya and Yobe State NYSC Coordinator, Mr Umaru Danie during Swearing-In Ceremony of 2016 NYSC, Batch B stream 1, Corps Members posted to Yobe at Kashere, Akko LGA of Gombe State 
  • From Left: Deputy Director, Health, Safety and Environment Division, Department of Petroleum Resources, Mrs Sibeudu Onyebuchi; representative of the Senate President, Sen. Tayo Alasoadua; representative of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Timothy Okon; and Director, Department of Petroleum Resources, Mr Mordecai Ladan, at the 17TH International Health, Safety and Environment Biennial Conference on the Oil and Gas Industry in Nigeria 
  • Edo Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Benito Eze with members of Fulani herdsmen in Edo, after the Sensitization Programme on Prevention of Clash between the herdsmen and farmers in Edo 
  • Participants attending the 2016 Youth Summit on National HIV Prevention Conference in Abuja    
  • Minister of Health, Dr Isaac Adewole; Minister of State for Health, Dr Ehanire Osagie; and representative of the Permanent Secretary, Dr Wapada Balami, during a News Conference on the National Oral Health Week in Abuja    
  • From Left: Brand Manager, Pepsodent, Unilever Nigeria PLC, Mr George Umoh; Minister of Health, Dr Isaac Adewole; and Regional Sales Manager, Middle Belt, Unilever, Mr David Eboh, presenting a signed MoU on Support School Oral Health Programme in Nigeria   
  • From left: Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, retired Col. Hameed Ali; Chairman, Joint Tax Board/Chief Executive of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Mr Tunde Fowler; and Secretary of the Board, Mr Mohammed Abubakar, at the 136th Meeting of the Joint Tax Board in Abuja    
  • From left: Secretary of the Joint Tax Board, Mr Mohammed Abubakar; Chairman of the Board/Chief Executive of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr Tunde Fowler; Board Secretary/Head of Legal Department, Osun Board of Internal Revenue Service, Oluwatosin Falomo; Director, Federal Engagement and Enlightenment Tax Team, FIRS, Alahji Tajudeen Oseni; and Executive Chairman, Zamfara Board of Inland Revenue Service, Alahji Isa Mohammed-Anka, at the 136th Meeting of the Joint Tax Board in Abuja    
  • Resident Pastor of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Mount of Joy, Kugbo, Pastor Joseph Opegbemi; District Superintendent, Pastor Amos Moradeyo; and Resident Pastor of the Prayer Link Evangelical Ministry, Pastor Abayomi Babaniyi, during the 7TH Anniversary and Annual Thanksgiving of CAC, Kugbo in Abuja    
  • A cross-section of the Choir of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Mount of Joy, Kugbo singing during the 7TH Anniversary and Annual Thanksgiving of the Church in Abuja   
  • From left: Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi; representative of the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service, ACG Nurudeen Graham; Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, retired Col. Hameed Ali; and Chairman, Joint Tax Board/Chief Executive of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Mr Tunde Fowler, at the 136th Meeting of the Joint Tax Board in Abuja    
  • From left: Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Mr Boboye Oyeyemi; representative of the Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service, ACG Nurudeen Graham; Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, retired Col. Hameed Ali; and Chairman, Joint Tax Board/Chief Executive of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Mr Tunde Fowler, at the 136th Meeting of the Joint Tax Board in Abuja    
  • The Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru (2nd,R) opening the bid for SOCAR Trading company during the 2016/2017 NNPC Crude Term Contract Tender Opening in Abuja. With him are from left: Group General Manager, Supply Chain Management, NNPC, Mr Shehu Liman; Business Development Manager, SOCAR Trading Limited, Jovdat Guliyev; and General Manager, Commercial, NNPC, Mr Adokiye Tombomieye. At the close of bids on Thursday, 224 entries were received by NNPC against 218 bids for last year.   
  • A cross-section of participants at the inauguration of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Baseline Data Collection Exercise in Abuja.   
  • From left: The Statistician-General of the Federation, Dr Yemi Kale; Team Leader, Inclusive Growth Unit, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Dr Robert Asogwa; and representative of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Dr Joseph Falegan, at the inauguration of SDGs Baseline Data Collection Exercise in Abuja.   
  • Members of Small-Scale Women Farmers Organization in Nigeria, during a Seminar on Agriculture for the Women in Kaduna   
  • Members of International Federation of Women Lawyers in-Conjunction with the Nigeria Association Of Women Journalists (NAWOJI) Plateau State Chapter, Protesting Over the alleged Violence against Women and Children in Jos   
  • From Left: Director, Dubai Tourism, Mrs Stella Fubara-Obinwa; Minister of Information and culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed; Chief Executive Officer, Ebony TV, Mo Abudu, and An Entertainer, Ade Adenrele, at the Movie Premiere of the the Wedding Party, in Lagos    
  • The INEC Returning Officer for the 2016 Governorship election in Ondo State, Prof. Abdulganiyu Ambali (L), presenting the election results in Akure   
  • Oha Afia People of Abia state, displaying at the Ndi Igbo Cultural Festival organised by the Igbo Forum, Asaba, Delta   
  • Former Minister of Transport, Sen. Abdullahi Idriss (M), addressing the supporters of APC shortly after the his defection from PDP to APC in Gombe State    
  • Cross section of APC supporters during the defection of Former Minister of Transport, Sen. Abdullahi Idriss and other PDP members to APC in Gombe State   
  • From Left: Chairman of APC in Enugu State, Dr Ben Nwoye and Siblings: Mrs Ngozi Nwobodo; Mr Pius Nwoye, with the Anglican Bishop Of Enugu, Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma, during the Thanksgiving Service in honour of the Mother of Apc Chairman in Enugu, Late Ezinne Theresa Nwoye, at Amurri Community of Enugu State   
  • Athletics at the Jos International Marathon Race in Jos   
  • The Primate of the Anglican Communion in Nigeria, Most Reverend Nicholas Okoh, praying for the Management of National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), during a Church service to mark 2016 World Aids Day at Cathedral Church of the Advent, Life Camp in Abuja    
  • From left: Acting Director, Strategic and Knowledge Management Department, National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Dr Greg Ashefor; Director, Progammes Department, Dr Akudo Ikpeazu; Acting Director General, Dr kayode Ogungbemi; Assistant Director, Dr James Anenih and Head Of Corporate Communication, Mr Toyin Aderibigbe, during the Church service to mark 2016 World Day at Cathedral Church of the Advent, Life camp IN ABUJA   
  • From Left: Member Board of Directors, APC, Chief Sam Nkire; Abuja Chairman of Umuahia Premier Club, Mr Acho Obioma and former Deputy Governor of Abia State, Dr Chris Akomas, at the 2016 Umuahia Premier Club Girls And Award Night In Abuja    
  • From left: Acting Director-General, National Agency for the Control of AIDS, Dr Kayode Ogungbemi,; The Primate of the Anglican Communion in Nigeria, Most Reverend Nicholas Okoh and Head Of Corporate Communication, Mr Toyin Aderibigbe, during the Church service to mark 2016 WORLD AIDS DAY at Cathedral Church of the Advent, Life camp IN ABUJA   

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Fayose ‘EFCC should stop chasing me,’ Governor saysbullet
2 Buhari 3 ministers who are likely to be replaced by Presidentbullet
3 In Plateau Dariye, Jang dump PDP for APCbullet

Politics

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state
Wike 'Prepare your will if you want to rig election in Rivers'
Rotimi Akeredolu
Rotimi Akeredolu Jegede says he will not contest Governor elect’s victory in court
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike leads street protest
Wike Governor creates panel to investigate election violence
James Ibori
Ibori ‘He made governors, senators and the Senate President from prison,’ Delta Senator says [VIDEO]