Abia :  House of Assembly elects Kennedy Njoku as speaker

Following the impeachment of Martins Azubike, representing Isialangwa North Constituency, the Abia State House of Assembly members have elected a new speaker, Kennedy Njoku, who is the representative of Osisioma- Ngwa north constituency.

The new speaker, Njoku defeated Chief Chikwendu after he successfully polled 17 votes by the members of the house.

It is recalled that the former speaker of the House had survived four impeachment attempts although, many others including his chief press Secretary Mr. Clinton Uba have claimed that Azubike has not done anything whatsoever that would warrant an impeachment.

Speaking with The Sun, Azubike was deemed to have said “Mr. Speaker is innocent. An attempt to impeach the speaker, who has been carrying every member along can only heat up the polity.

“The speaker has also been very supportive to the executive. Until we get to the house and see the alleged impeachment notice, I will be guided in my response but, I can confirm to you that the plot to remove my boss is no longer secret. My advice to the aggrieved members is to have a rethink and place the interest of the state above self.”

On the contrary, the Deputy Leader of the House, Chief Solomon Akpulonu, representing Obingwa East Constituency said “his autocratic practice has brought the assembly on a collision course with other arms of government and agencies of the state government. He has abused the office of the Speaker by using same for personal and private political interest.

“Therefore, pursuant to Section 92 (2c) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended. We, the members of the House, resolved to remove and hereby removed Martins Azubuike as Speaker,” he said.

The former speaker who was impeached on the grounds of gross misconduct was voted out by 20 out of 24 members of the State House of Assembly.

Written by Misthura Otubu