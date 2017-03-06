The Sound Mavin Records new signings, Wizkid in RCA, more [Episode 2]

The Pulse Music Podcast, now re-branded as The Sound presents its second episode.

The sophomore edition of The Sound sees the music team discuss the new signings made by Mavin Records.

Mavin Records, the leading record label in Nigeria, announced the acquisition of three new talents – Johnny Drille, Poe, and DNA (Clint and Blair) – to add to their growing roster of new acts.

This new signing signifies a new turn for the Don Jazzy as it swells his books to 10 artistes. Mavin Records is now home to Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello, Dr Sid, Di’Ja, D’Prince, Iyanya, DNA, Johnny Drille, and Poe.

We also talk about Wizkid, and his new deal with RCA Records in the US. The singer signed a multi-album deal which would enable him to drop and distribute his album in the US.