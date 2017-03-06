The Sound Mavin Records new signings, Wizkid in RCA, more [Episode 2]

The sophomore edition of The Sound sees the music team discuss the new signings made by Mavin Records.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Sound Podcast LOGO play

The Sound Podcast LOGO

(Pulse)

The Sound Reviewing The Grammys 2017, Mr Eazi's mixtape and more [Episode 1]

The Pulse Music Podcast, now re-branded as The Sound presents its second episode.

The sophomore edition of The Sound sees the music team discuss the new signings made by Mavin Records.

Mavin Records, the leading record label in Nigeria, announced the acquisition of three new talents – Johnny Drille, Poe, and DNA (Clint and Blair) – to add to their growing roster of new acts.

This new signing signifies a new turn for the Don Jazzy as it swells his books to 10 artistes. Mavin Records is now home to Tiwa Savage, Reekado Banks, Korede Bello, Dr Sid, Di’Ja, D’Prince, Iyanya, DNA, Johnny Drille, and Poe.

We also talk about Wizkid, and his new deal with RCA Records in the US. The singer signed a multi-album deal which would enable him to drop and distribute his album in the US.

Author

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on the musical aspect of journalism. He lives for pop culture, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Instagram @joeyakan

Top 3

1 The Sound Mavin Records new signings, Wizkid in RCA, more [Episode 2]bullet
2 HalfTime Podcast Wenger outbullet

Podcasts

March Madness
Loose Talk Podcast March madness
Bye bye Claudio Ranieri
HalfTime Podcast Bye bye Claudio Ranieri
Republic Of Bants What young Nigerians want in their relationships
 
Loose Talk Podcast Buhari, please call us too