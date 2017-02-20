The Pulse Music Podcast, now re-branded as The Sound presents its first episode.

The maiden edition of The Sound sees the music team discuss the 59th Grammy Awards, which held at the Los Angeles Staple Center, California USA.

Wizkid losing out in Album of the Year category , for his Drake 'One dance' contribution, eventually losing to Adele was a major topic. Kah-lo another Nigerian who also lost out in Best Dance Recording of the Year category was also in the mention. Cynthia Erivo however won Best Musical Theatre Album for the cast recording of the musical "The Color Purple."

Mr Eazi's "Life Is Eazi: Accra To Lagos Vol.1" mixtape and Jidenna's new debut album "The Chief" was reviewed as well.

