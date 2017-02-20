The Sound Reviewing The Grammys 2017, Mr Eazi's mixtape and more [Episode 1]

The Pulse Music podcast team talk the Grammys 2017, Mr Eazi's mixtape, Jidenna's album, new music banging in our head and more.

  Published: 2017-02-20
The Pulse Music Podcast, now re-branded as The Sound presents its first episode.

The maiden edition of The Sound sees the music team discuss the 59th Grammy Awards, which held at the Los Angeles Staple Center, California USA.

Wizkid losing out in Album of the Year category , for his Drake 'One dance' contribution, eventually losing to Adele was a major topic. Kah-lo another Nigerian who also lost out in Best Dance Recording of the Year category was also in the mention. Cynthia Erivo however won Best Musical Theatre Album for the cast recording of the musical "The Color Purple."

Mr Eazi's "Life Is Eazi: Accra To Lagos Vol.1" mixtape and Jidenna's new debut album "The Chief" was reviewed as well.

Download and listen to the exciting discuss on The Sound!

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

