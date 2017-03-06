Loose Talk Podcast March madness

The LT giants talk about their Social Media Week Lagos 2017 live show, the new Mavin artiste signings, the Oscars, Wizkid signing to SONY Music and some other stuff.

  Published:
March Madness play

March Madness

(loosetalk)

Loose Talk’ is centred around pop culture. It delves into trending topics happening all around the world discussing media, celebrities, lifestyle, sex, sports, politics, tech, religion, movies and TV, radio, music and much more.

The podcast is hosted by Ayomide Tayo, Steve Dede and Osagie Alonge.

Loose Talk

 
