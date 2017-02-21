Loose Talk Podcast Living the entrepreneurial dream ft Chin Okeke

The LT giants are joined by media maven and entrepreneur Chin Okeke who breaks down what it is like work for oneself, creating and maintaining a brand and putting together music festivals. Ayo, Steve and OsaGz also discuss the Grammy Awards, Davido's 'return', Jidenna's new album and more.

‘Loose Talk’ is centred around pop culture. It delves into trending topics happening all around the world discussing media, celebrities, lifestyle, sex, sports, politics, tech, religion, movies and TV, radio, music and much more.

