Loose Talk Podcast Buhari, please call us too

The Loose Talk Podcast is centred around pop culture.

  • Published:
OsaGz is missing. The LT giants are joined by Pulse NG's Fu'ad Lawal and they talk about the recent Noisey Lagos feature, Xenophobia attacks in South Africa and our missing President Buhari. Listen up!

Loose Talk’ is centred around pop culture. It delves into trending topics happening all around the world discussing media, celebrities, lifestyle, sex, sports, politics, tech, religion, movies and TV, radio, music and much more.

