HalfTime Podcast Bye bye Claudio Ranieri

Halftime hosts Steve and Nuru discuss the shocking sack of Claudio Ranieri by Leicester City just nine months after leading them to their first Premier League title.

They also discuss the recent spate of Nigerian players moving to China and how it will affect the Super Eagles and also the recent happenings in the NPFL.

‘Half Time’ hosted by Steve Dede and Nurudeen Shotayo is all about football. The podcast brings you match reactions, engaging news, analysis and debate about football around the world.

Through this setup of conversations, narrative storytelling and reporting, interactive journalism is encouraged.