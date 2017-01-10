Pulse Communities Podcast Listen, depression is a thing!

Africa, and more specifically Nigeria, has long had a history of playing down, or not even acknowledging the nuances of depression and mental illness.

On January 3, 2017, 19-year old Verishima Unokyor's lifeless body was found by his brother dangling from the ceiling of their house, a tie around his neck. He had committed suicide.

On this episode of the Pulse Communities Podcast, the team discussed the topical issues surrounding incidences of mental illness in Nigeria, the Nigerian response to it, and what should be done.