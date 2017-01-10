Pulse Communities Podcast Listen, depression is a thing!

On this episode of the Pulse Communities Podcast, the team discussed the topical issues surrounding incidences of mental illness in Nigeria.

  • Published:
Pulse Communities Podcast play

Pulse Communities Podcast

(Pulse)

Pulse Communities Podcast Everything in Nigeria will kill you; House of assembly edition
Pulse Communities Podcast When is the right time to marry? A Zahra Buhari story
Pulse Communities Podcast Would Donald Trump win in Nigeria?
Pulse Communities Podcast Linda Ikeji's grand entrance into tech

Africa, and more specifically Nigeria, has long had a history of playing down, or not even acknowledging the nuances of depression and mental illness.

On January 3, 2017, 19-year old Verishima Unokyor's lifeless body was found by his brother dangling from the ceiling of their house, a tie around his neck. He had committed suicide.

ALSO READ: We need to ask, is NYSC really necessary anymore?

On this episode of the Pulse Communities Podcast, the team discussed the topical issues surrounding incidences of mental illness in Nigeria, the Nigerian response to it, and what should be done.

More

Pulse Communities Podcast The death of protest art + some secret MMM gist

Author

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

Top 3

1 Pulse Communities Podcast We need to ask, is NYSC really necessary anymore?bullet

Pulse Communities

Pulse Communities Podcast
Pulse Communities Podcast The death of protest art + some secret MMM gist
Pulse Communities Podcast
Pulse Communities Podcast Everything in Nigeria will kill you; House of assembly edition
Pulse Communities Podcast
Pulse Communities Podcast When is the right time to marry? A Zahra Buhari story
Pulse Communities Podcast
Pulse Communities Podcast Would Donald Trump win in Nigeria?