Home > News >

In Sudan :  Govt frees 20 opposition members after protest call

In Sudan Govt frees 20 opposition members after protest call

Sudanese Congress Party spokesman Mohamed Arabi said 16 members were freed on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir vowed to crush any new anti-regime protests as the authorities did three years ago play

Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir vowed to crush any new anti-regime protests as the authorities did three years ago

(AFP/File)

In Sudan Opposition presses on with 'sit-at-home' strike
Africa 5 African leaders who have been placed under house arrest
Bashir Sudan's President vows to crush opposition protests
ICC Court to probe S.Africa's refusal to arrest Bashir
In South Sudan Ethnic killings rampant in once-placid town
US seeks sanctions against South Sudan rebel leader, army chief
Famine looms in South Sudan as war threatens harvest -WFP
In South Sudan Kenya deports South Sudan rebel leader's spokesman

Sudan has freed 20 political opponents detained since last month after they called for protests against rising fuel prices, their parties said Monday.

Sudanese Congress Party spokesman Mohamed Arabi said 16 members were freed on Sunday, but added that "dozens of other figures including the head of the party and his deputy are still imprisoned."

Another opposition group, the Future Forces for Change, announced that four of its members had also been released.

Groups of protesters have staged rallies in Khartoum and some other cities since the authorities announced a 30 percent hike in petrol and diesel prices in November that has led to a sharp rise in the cost of other goods, including medicines.

A previous round of fuel subsidy cuts in 2013 sparked serious unrest that was only suppressed by a deadly crackdown that drew international condemnation.

The government is determined to avoid any repetition of that kind of unrest and has rounded up several opposition leaders to prevent widespread protests.

On December 12, President Omar al-Bashir vowed to crush any new anti-regime protests as the authorities did three years ago.

Rights groups say about 200 lives were lost in clashes with security forces in the 2013 crackdown on street protests, while the government puts the death toll at less than 100.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Sudan Govt frees 20 opposition members after protest callbullet
2 In Uganda At least 30 drown in Christmas drama on Lake Albertbullet
3 In Egypt Govt detains Jazeera reporter over 'fake news'bullet

News

Map of the DRC locating Eringeti, North Kivu
In DR Congo Twenty-two civilians killed in bloodbath
Former Liverpool and West Ham defender Rigobert Song was rushed to hospital from his Yaounde home in early October after suffering a cerebral aneurysm
Rigobert Song Cameroonn legend back from the brink after stroke
Over 1,500 youngsters took skills tests to get into the Barcelona football academy in Lagos, but the 1,000 euros annual cost was an even bigger hurdle for many
Barcelona Academy The trials of becoming Nigeria's next star
Supporters of Gabonese opposition leader Jean Ping wrapped in Gabonese flags gesture after his speech on October 29, 2016 on the Human Rights Esplanade in Paris
In Gabon Lawyer of Ping safe in 'friendly' embassy