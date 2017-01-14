Another year, another Wizkid and Drake collaboration.

The two stars who achieved a lot working together have found their new music leaking on the internet.

The new song which is titled ‘Hush up the silence’ has both stars on a dancehall beat, vibing together, from women to friends and more.

Drake and Wizkid recorded 4 songs together, and someone must have had access to the drive on which it is stored.

But it is here now, so listen and download.