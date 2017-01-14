New Music Wizkid, Drake - 'Hush up the silence' (leak)

The new song which is titled ‘Hush up the silence’ has both stars on a dancehall beat, vibing together, from women to friends and more.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

DJ Neptune 'Bumpa' ft Falz, Ycee [Video]
Davido Singer takes shot at D'banj in DJ Jimmy Jatt's 'Orekelewa'
New EP Owo - "Drums and Emotions"

Another year, another Wizkid and Drake collaboration.

The two stars who achieved a lot working together have found their new music leaking on the internet.

The new song which is titled ‘Hush up the silence’ has both stars on a dancehall beat, vibing together, from women to friends and more.

Drake and Wizkid recorded 4 songs together, and someone must have had access to the drive on which it is stored.

But it is here now, so listen and download.

Author

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. An Award-winning writer, presenter, poet and music critic, Joey leans on the crazy aspects of journalism with a unique skill-set. He lives for pop culture, sweaty parties, rocking jams, snobbish celebrities and Peter Okoye falling off stage. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Instagram @joeyakan

Top 3

1 New Music Wizkid, Drake - 'Hush up the silence' (leak)bullet
2 New Music Jidenna - 'A little bit more' remix ft Ketchup, Dom da bombbullet
3 New Music Skibii - ‘Owolabi’bullet

New Music

Runtown in 'Mad Over You' video
Pulse Music Video Chart Runtown's 'Mad over you' seizes number 1 spot this week
Tipshan Give you line
New Music Tipshan - 'Give you line'
Kid Konnect - Hammer ft Moti Cakes, Base One, Bils, Pires Pimeh
New Music Kid Konnect - 'Hammer' ft Moti Cakes, Base One, Bils, Pires Pimeh
Humblesmkith - Beautiful Lagos
New Music Humblesmith - 'Beautiful Lagos'