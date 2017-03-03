New Music Philkeyz - 'Okpeke' ft Yemi Alade

Philkeyz' production capabilities complements Yemi Alade's bold vocals on this Afro-fusion dance track.

  • Published:
Philkeyz - Okpeke ft Yemi Alade play

Philkeyz - Okpeke ft Yemi Alade

(Philkeyz)

Ace Nigerian Record producer Philkeyz teams up with Yemi Alade on his latest collaborative single titled ‘Okpeke’, a thumping, mid-tempo Afro-fusion dance track to delight fans.

‘Okpeke’ promises to be a banger with Yemi Alade’s sultry voice rightly complementing Philkeyz’ signature Afro pop beat.

Philkeyz is credited for producing hits like May D's 'All over you', Yemi Alade's 'Koffi Anan' and 'Sugar', Omawumi's 'Somori', K9's 'Ileke' and so on.

Enjoy.

Author

Abiola Solanke

Abiola Solanke is an Associate at Pulse,  a music forward guy, sucker for sitcoms and intellectual conversation.

