Philkeyz - Okpeke ft Yemi Alade

​Ace Nigerian Record producer Philkeyz teams up with Yemi Alade on his latest collaborative single titled ‘Okpeke’, a thumping, mid-tempo Afro-fusion dance track to delight fans.

‘Okpeke’ promises to be a banger with Yemi Alade’s sultry voice rightly complementing Philkeyz’ signature Afro pop beat.

Philkeyz is credited for producing hits like May D's 'All over you', Yemi Alade's 'Koffi Anan' and 'Sugar', Omawumi's 'Somori', K9's 'Ileke' and so on.

Enjoy.