New Music :  Zoro - 'Good year' Ft. Awilo Longomba

The rapper is certainly pushing for more recognition with his cleanly rendered verses alongside Awilo Longomba.

New rap sensation, Zoro, come through with a new joint titled 'Good year'.

He does this alongside Congolese singer and drummer, Awilo Longomba.

The rapper is certainly pushing for more recognition with his cleanly rendered verses.

Check it out!

