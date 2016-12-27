The KKTBM emcee shows his rap skills is undoubtable with his flow on this freestyle wave.
Yung6ix drops a "Billionaire Ambitions" one take freestyle 2.0 showing once again his dexterity on the mic.
The emcee who felt hard done by the Headies 2016 team not nominating him in the Best rap category seems to have moved on with this ace freestyle.
The tune was produced by Benjamz.
Listen and enjoy.
