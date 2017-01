Yung L aka Mr Marley drops a new upbeat tune titled 'This year' as he marks his birthday today December 6, 2017.

The dancehall singer is all about positivity in the new song, which follows his well received 'Pass me the aux'.

The Grip Musik act revealed to notjustOK that he'd be dropping his debut album titled "Better Late than Never".

Enjoy this fix from the dancehall singer.