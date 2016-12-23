New Music :  Wizkid - 'Daddy yo'

Home > New Music >

The track is the first for the singer under Sony Music's subsidiary, RCA Records.

The song is a statement of what his fans can expect in the upcoming year. play

Afropop  singer, Wizkid, has dropped his first official single of the year 2016 and it is titled 'Daddy yo'.

Wizkid rounds up what has been an amazing year with the hot jam.

It is clearly his statement of what his fans can expect in the upcoming year.

Check it out now.

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

