New Music :  Wizkid - 'Daddy yo'

The track is the first for the singer under Sony Music's subsidiary, RCA Records.
The track is also the first for the singer under Sony Music's subsidiary, RCA Records.
Wizkid rounds up what has been an amazing year with the hot jam.
It is clearly his statement of what his fans can expect in the upcoming year.
Check it out now.
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.