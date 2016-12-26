New Music :  Slick P - 'Kokoro mi master' ft Modenine, Linda P

Slick reminds listeners of the ‘boom bap’ era of Nigerian Hip hop as he lays fluid lyrics over funky house infused beats.
The singer samples the musical influences of his musical career from British house sounds to Afro R’n’B sounds.
Slick P lays his fluid lyrics over the funky house infused beats of 'Kokoro Mi Master' reminding listeners of the ‘boom bap’ era of Nigeria Hip hop with Linda’s melodic refrain of the hook complimenting his rap as Mode9 proves again his status as celebrated lyricist with his captivating wordplay.
Slick P founded a new label Board Members Entertainment which is now home to a group of fantastic and hardworking artistes.
