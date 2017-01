Santi combines with Genio and Odunsi in this feel good vibe titled 'Jungle fever'.

Santi's last project "Suzie's funeral" was welcomed with a lot of praise and was regarded as one of the best music projects of last year in Nigeria.

Santi returns with his unique sound in 'Jungle fever' which features Genio and fast rising afro fusion artist Odunsi. The song was produced by GMK, who was responsible for 'Gangsta fear'.