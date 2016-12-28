Home > New Music >

New Music :  Psquare - 'Bank alert' (G-version)

Psquare - 'Bank alert' (G-version)

Pop group release complementary Gospel version of hit song inspired by singer Gee Jay.

As earlier promised by Paul Okoye of Psquare, when he stumbled on a beautiful cover rendition of the group's rave song 'Bank alert' by a certain singer found out as Gee Jay, Psquare brings this fine remix to you tagged the G-version. (The Gospel version).

Gee Jay has also been found out to be not just a one-off singer, as she does quite a number of freestyles and covers you can look out for on her Facebook page Gee Jay.

Listen and enjoy the G-Version.

